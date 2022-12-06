Boating education course gives crucial information for safety

To avoid these types of incidents officials say boaters need to be as educated as possible.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With boat season underway, NC Wildlife Officers are reminding North Carolinians to put safety first. Most boating accidents occur in the months of May, June, and July. Operator inattention is a leading cause of boating accidents.

According to NC Wildlife Resources Commission, out of all the boating accidents investigated in 2021, there were 19 fatal boating incidents, resulting in 23 deaths in North Carolina.

And just in the last few months, there have been several drownings on waterways in the Charlotte region. To avoid these types of incidents officials say boaters need to be as educated as possible.

"A lot of the drownings we've been seeing over the past two to three years have come off of rental boats," Senior Officer NC Wildlife Zach Allman said.

Before people hit the water, officials say boaters should take a Wildlife Resources Commission's Boating Education Course.

“Just with the rise in population in Charlotte, you know everyone wants to go out to the lake on the weekend and we encourage that, but with that, we have new operators, so that’s why we encourage people to take the class," NC Wildlife Officer Kristofer Blankenship said.

A boater safety and education course is required for all boat operators born after 1988. From knowing the parts of a boat to learning how to properly fuel your jet ski, the course covers it all.

“It’s five hours class with an hour of testing, so six hours total," Blankenship said.

Other big takeaways, anyone 13 or younger needs to wear a life jacket at all times. There should also be a life jacket for every single person on board, regardless of their age.

“You never know when things can go sideways, and you might need to have one on," Blankenship said.

Lastly, don't drink and drive on the water. "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive" is an annual campaign by local and state law enforcement agencies, supported by public safety advocates including Mothers Against Drunk Driving. This is the 12th year of the campaign.

“Just with the sun hitting you, the waves, the vibration of the motor, its easier to get to a higher alcohol concentration and feel it more,” Blankenship said.

