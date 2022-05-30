NC Wildlife officers patrol Lake Norman on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and a busy time on Lake Norman. But it can also be a dangerous and deadly time if safety is ignored.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials spent Memorial Day weekend cruising the waters of Lake Norman to encourage safety for boaters and swimmers as summer gets started in the Carolinas.

Memorial Day is one of the busiest times on the water, but it can be the deadliest if safety measures aren't taken. Zach Allman, a senior officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said his department's main focus is safety for everyone spending time at the lake.

It's all hands on deck for law enforcement, with officers like Allman patroling Lake Norman all weekend long.

"We're definitely outnumbered here by the general public," Allman said.

WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson did a ride-along with officers, who spotted several violations. The first was a person on a jet ski who didn't properly display his registration sticker.

We’re talking boat safety this Memorial Day. Tune in at 4 and 5 for the details as we ride-along with NC Wildlife officers. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/BgPPvPhsDR — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) May 30, 2022

"He didn’t have his registration sticker on one side of his jet ski," Allman said.

The jet ski driver was given a warning and his interaction with Allman was friendly. They're not all that easy, but Allman said it's all part of the job.

"There are plenty of encounters that are a little bit more heated," he said.

Wildlife officers take the job seriously because it can be a matter of life and death. Allman said they've investigated several accidents with boaters who weren't as familiar with the rules and regulations.

“A lot of the drownings we’ve been seeing over the past two to three years have come off of rental boats, and a lot of the time alcohol is involved," Allman said.

Just in the last few months, there have been at least four drownings in the Charlotte area.

North Carolina requires anyone younger than 13 to wear an appropriate life vest when on a boat. Anyone riding a personal watercraft or being towed by one must also wear an appropriate life vest.

A boater safety and education course is required for all boat operators born after 1988.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.