Charlotte SHOUT! festival returns to Uptown Charlotte in April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT! is making a return this year for the first time since the pandemic started.

The festival will run from April 1 through April 17 in and around Uptown Charlotte.

It’s a multi-week festival that celebrates the city’s creativity through art, music, food, and ideas.

“It’s obviously been a challenging two years for the world and for our community and particularly for our Uptown community, and so to be able to host this event right in the heart of our city in an area where, you know, lots of people haven’t had a chance to gather for big events like this in the last couple years is really special,” said Adam Rhew, senior vice president for Charlotte Center City Partners.

The 17-day festival will feature thought-provoking lecturers and panel discussions; art installations from local and international artists; the talents of musical acts, dancers, poets, storytellers, and photographers; and food from local chefs.

Rhew said the common thread uniting the four main pillars of the festival is celebrating the city’s creativity.

“There’s a little bit of fun for everyone,” Rhew said, “and no two experiences at Charlotte SHOUT! is the same.”

About 500,000 people attended the festival during its run in 2019, bringing in about $6 million dollars in direct spending to the city, according to a Charlotte City Council presentation in January.

Organizers are expecting a large crowd again this year and are encouraging attendees to support Uptown small businesses that have been through a tough two years.

“We know that people are craving that kind of experience,” Rhew said. “There is pent-up demand from our community to come together and have these big, authentic, meaningful experiences.”

Charlotte Shout organizers are encouraging guests to make their own adventure out of the sights, sounds, and experiences it has to offer.