Charlotte city leaders poised to provide funding to Charlotte SHOUT!

Charlotte SHOUT! takes place every April, and brings millions of dollars and half a million people to the city over the course of multiple weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even before the pandemic, there were calls for art to get more funding in Charlotte. The ripple effects of COVID-19 have only increased those calls.

With canceled events hitting artists and the city's culture hard, many people are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Charlotte leaders seemed poised to provide some hope -- helping to fund one of the largest art festivals in the Queen City.

Charlotte SHOUT! takes place every April, and brings millions of dollars and half a million people to the city over the course of multiple weeks. The festival's iconic giant bunnies are among 200 exhibits and events that help bring roughly $6 million in direct spending to the city, according to organizers.

Meredith Connelly is an artist who helps bring the festival to life.

"I think that it's something that is extremely needed in order for us to continue to have artists continuing to grow and stay here and to give back to the community," Connelly said.

That's one reason why Charlotte City Council seems poised to give $500,000 to help fund the festival this year. City leaders said they would like to see the festival take it a step further -- making Charlotte SHOUT! into an institution.

"It really gave me so much hope for our city," said Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, reminiscing about the times she's been to the festival.

"How do we make this, Charlotte SHOUT!, an institution that operates and is programmed year-round," Councilman Braxton Winston said, urging his colleagues and city staff to come up with a long-term funding plan for the event.

Eiselt and others seconded his idea, wanting to make it a lasting event instead of voting on funding for the festival year after year.

"I hope that we become a city of festivals and that we're supportive of that," Eiselt said.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

The festival is slated to span 17 days this year, from April 1 through April 17.

Mecklenburg County leaders already approved half a million dollars in funding for the festival and the rest of the money needed will come from private partnerships.

As far as where the funding from the City of Charlotte would come from -- Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said the $500,000 could come from the city's hospitality fund. City leaders are expected to vote in the coming weeks.

Contact Hunter Sáenz at hsaenz@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

