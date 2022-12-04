'If you look good, you feel good' | Charlotte woman provides hair essentials for underserved women

Since 2019, Glenisha Thomas has worked to provide hair care kits to underserved girls worldwide, reaching from Charlotte to Ghana.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glenisha Thomas hoped to provide for those in need even as she experienced one of her lowest points with homelessness. From there, the idea of Pretty Ponytails grew.

"It was such a humbling experience that god would choose me to provide such an important task and service to girls in the community," Thomas said.

Since 2019, she’s worked to provide hair care kits to underserved girls worldwide, reaching from Charlotte to Ghana and all receiving a boost of confidence and self-esteem.

"Providing the services that make them feel good about themselves cause we strongly believe if you look good, you feel good," Thomas said.

And it doesn’t just stop at hair. Pretty Ponytails also hosted a day of pampering for dozens of girls last month and now they’re gathering even more donations for the holidays.

"We are still collecting pajamas. Also, we’re looking to be able to collect toys for the girls just so they can have more stuff to open," Thomas said.

Pretty Ponytails is collecting donations through Dec. 9. Learn more about how you can help by clicking here.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts