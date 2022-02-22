Larry learns how to take a selfie

Picture Project CLT's Selfie Museum makes you the focal point of the exhibits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a very unique business in east Charlotte that's all about you.

Picture Project CLT's Selfie Museum is a creative collaboration between two long-time friends, Melissa Fuller and Sharetha Cooper. Melissa is an event planner and Sharetha has been a successful portrait photographer.

"With a love of people, beautiful photography, and great design, it only made sense that we create an experience for everyone to come, take great photos, and have a ton of fun," Cooper told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle.

The idea became their selfie museum, one of a number of such museums popping up across the country. The space strives to let anyone be very creative and to have a fun time in the process.

The business has almost 4,000 square feet of space and over 30 photo opportunities.

"This is an interactive selfie museum unlike any other," Fuller said. "It brings you joy through creative photography and beautiful designs."

Inside the museum, you can take your own photos using ring lights, phone stands, and an endless variety of props.

The museum also has event space and a podcast studio, which can be rented by reservation.

Picture Project CLT's Selfie Museum is located at 5648 E Independence Blvd. in the Independence Shopping Center. They’re open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday are reserved for private events.