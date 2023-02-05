Charlotte ranked 22 on list of 50-best cities for barbecue

When you think of the Carolinas, barbecue comes to mind. According to one publication, we just don't cut it, apparently. Bless their hearts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One thing that immediately comes to mind when you think of the Carolinas is barbecue. Whether you're a fan of Eastern, Lexington or Carolina Gold (no judging here), there's something for everyone in this part of the country.

But according to one publication, that isn't the case. The website Bid-On-Equipment released a list of its top 50 cities for barbecue lovers and folks ... as your mother might say, bless their hearts.

Atlanta was No. 1 overall with Kansas City right behind in second. From there it gets sideways. Tampa, Minneapolis (?!) and Las Vegas rounded out the top five U.S. cities for barbecue.

You said it, chef.

Raleigh is the top spot in the Carolinas at 12, with Charlotte being ranked No. 22. South Carolina didn't have a single city in the top 50.

