Bojangles brings back its heart-shaped Bo-Berries for Valentine's Day

Bojangles is once again serving up its heart-shaped bo-berry biscuits for the holiday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Valentine's Day you can tell someone special how much they mean to you with three little words: "It's bo time."

“Forget flowers and jewelry, nothing says ‘I love you’ like opening a warm box filled with delicious and festive biscuits,” Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles, said. “The best part: you can share these with anyone including loved ones, friends and co-workers, but they taste so good you may want to keep them to yourself.”

Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is made from scratch by a Bojangles-certified biscuit maker. With Bo-Berries baked inside and a decadent vanilla icing drizzle, the delightfully sweet biscuit pairs well with a delicious cup of Bojangles coffee.

