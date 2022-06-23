Charleston-based restaurant expanding to the Queen City

Charleston, SC based restraunt known for its frosé and gourmet sandwiches will be getting its first NC location.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston-based restaurant The Co-Op is expanding to Charlotte and opening its doors in July.

This will be its first North Carolina location. The Co-Op has multiple locations in South Carolina and has started an expansion to Tennessee.

Patrons will be able to enjoy the eatery's signature drink -- frosé, or frozen rosé -- along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, and coffee.

The eatery has won awards for Best Frozen Drinks, Best Sullivan's Island Happy Hour, and Best Isle of Palms Restaurant.

"We're thrilled to bring The Co-Op to North Carolina and have more people enjoy our specialty sandwiches and of course our frosé," The Co-Op owner and founder Jess Patterson said.

The Co-Op will be on West Tremont Avenue in the South End neighborhood, near Hi-Wire Brewing and SPENGA.

"Charlotte is an amazing city with so much to offer, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of its lively hospitality scene," Patterson said. "We foresee a lot of frosé and laid back beach vibes in the Queen City's future!"

The Co-Op Charlotte will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Opening date to come.

