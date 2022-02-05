Fahrenheit was just named one of the best rooftop bars in America

Fahrenheit was ranked number 27, with Big7 Travel noting its excellent views as one of the reasons it made the list.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fahrenheit was just named one of the best rooftop bars in the United States.

Big7 Travel looked at all of the rooftop bars across the country and named Charlotte's bar among the top 50.

"From sky-high hotel bars to sprawling high school roofs, the United States is brimming with brilliant rooftop bars," the website wrote. "Looking for booze with some serious views? Here are the 50 best rooftop bars in the USA for all your day-drinking, sunset-seeking needs this summer."

Fahrenheit was ranked number 27 noting its excellent views as one of the reasons it made the list.

"Soaring 21 stories above Second Ward, you’re guaranteed an excellent view wherever you sit," the website wrote. "There’s an extensive drinks list featuring craft ales, fine wines and an eclectic range of cocktails. Come with an empty stomach too – you won’t want to miss out on Chef Rocco Whalen’s creations."

Back in April, Fahrenheit was among several other Charlotte restaurants that helped put the city on the map for foodies.

"We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures," FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said. "Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness."

Fahrenheit, situated above the Skye Condos in Uptown, features amazing food and drinks with a rooftop view to match.

Chef-Owner Rocco Whalen opened Fahrenheit back in 2014 and has since created a restaurant that has quickly become a staple in the area.

When asked why he thinks so many people flock to his rooftop bar, Whalen credits the food and drinks, but also the beautiful backdrop.

"I will take our view against anybody else's in the city," Whalen said, mentioning other places in the city do have wonderful views.

Whalen said Fahrenheit serves a variety of different cuisines.

"We do a lot of different foods," Whalen said. "Our food is very Pacific, upmarket, moving forward."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts