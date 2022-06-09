Union County Schools to provide free summer lunch to students

This summer, families will not be able to pick up meals and take them home or offsite to eat. Children must eat their meals onsite.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Union County Public Schools will provide free summer lunches to children aged 18 and under. According to the district, no registration, application or ID is required.

Meals will be served from June 13 to July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Monroe Middle, Monday through Thursday. No meals will be served on Fridays.

The district said that this summer, families will not be able to pick up meals and take them home or offsite to eat. Children must eat their meals onsite, as in previous summers before 2020. There will be no curbside service.

