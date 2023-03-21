Halal Street Food is opening in Camp North End this Summer

Along with its original menu, the restaurant will also offer new items like falafel, salads, vegan options, as well as breakfast and dessert options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A very popular food cart in Uptown is opening its second brick-and-mortar location in Camp North End this summer.

Husband and wife duo, Khuram Bashir and Damaris Bashir launched the Halal Food Cart in 2016 at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets in Uptown Charlotte, with a menu inspired by the family’s first restaurant in Michigan, Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill.

“Halal Street Food has always been about family and the way food brings us together. My parents didn’t speak the same language when they met, and now our menu marries together the beauty of their Pakistani and Dominican cultures. It’s a love story and you can taste it in the food,” Cristopher Collado, Chief Executive Officer of Halal Street Food, said.

According to a news release, at its new location in Camp North End, Halal Street Food will continue serving traditional Halal dishes and favorites such as chicken and lamb over rice, kabobs, gyros, and hummus and pita. The restaurant will also offer new items like falafel, salads, vegan options, as well as breakfast and dessert options.



“We are thrilled Halal Street Food has chosen to become a part of the Camp North End community,” Tommy Mann, Development Director of Camp North End, said. “The Bashir’s have such a passion for the food they create and are an outstanding example of a successful small business that started right here in Charlotte. Halal Street Food will be an amazing addition to the atmosphere and retail offerings on the new Keswick Platform.”

