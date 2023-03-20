Site of beloved Charlotte fast food joint up for sale

According to the listing, Bar-B-Q King's lease will be up in 2.9 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The site of a beloved Charlotte fast food joint is up for sale.

Bar-B-Q King, located on Wilkinson Boulevard, is listed as for sale for roughly $4.2 million. According to the listing, Bar-B-Q King's lease will be up in 2.9 years with a five year renewal option.

The property, at 1,900 square feet, was built in 1961. The listing notes over 32,600 vehicles use Wilkinson Boulevard each day, and the property has 31 parking spaces to accommodate customers.

