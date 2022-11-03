Mac's Speed Shop is treating veterans to a free meal on Veterans Day

In order to get the free meal, you just show your Veteran ID Card and purchase one beverage.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with their choice of one side, from a selection ranging from mac ‘n cheese and cheddar grits to fried okra and collards. At Mac’s sister restaurant SouthBound, each veteran can get two free Carnitas Tacos and a side of rice and beans.

In order to get the free meal, you just show your Veteran ID Card and purchase one beverage. The deal is good on Dine-In Orders only on Nov. 11 at Mac’s locally-owned-and-operated North Carolina stores in Charlotte’s South End, Lake Norman, Steele Creek, and new Concord Mills neighborhoods, plus Matthews, Greensboro, Fayetteville and Wilmington. Upstate South Carolinians can enjoy Mac’s in Greenville, S.C. Southbound is located at 2433 South Blvd, Charlotte, N.C.

Mac’s celebrates its active-duty military customers every day of the year with 25% off their checks when they show their Military ID.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts