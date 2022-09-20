The New York Times loves Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise

Leah & Louise was just mentioned among 49 other restaurants as some of the best in America.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New York Times is singing high praise of one Charlotte restaurant.

Leah & Louise was just named among the top 50 restaurants they're most excited about in 2022.

Here's what the New York Times had to say about the popular Charlotte restaurant:

"At Greg and Subrina Collier’s little restaurant, the ride starts the minute fried chicken skins seasoned in the style of Zapp’s voodoo chips hit the table. The names of the dishes are almost as fun as eating them: Wabbit Season, a classic Country Captain made with rabbit, or Mud Island, a perfect piece of blackened catfish with catfish stew. The real sleeper, though, is Leah’s Cabbage, named after Mr. Collier’s sister." Read the full review here.

