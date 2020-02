Chef Jenny, the owner of Davidson Ice House, joins WCNC Charlotte Sunday morning with her quick and easy Super Bowl Treat: Cheeseburger French Fry Bites.

Tune in every Sunday at 9am to see what Chef Jenny is serving up next.

Website: https://www.davidsonicehouse.com/

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Charlotte chef to compete on premiere of Food Network show

RELATED: Easy week night meal: Enchilada lasagna

RELATED: Recipe: Avgolemono soup