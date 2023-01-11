Restaurant Week South Carolina kicks off Thursday. Here's which York County restaurants are participating

The statewide celebration runs from Jan. 12 through Jan. 22.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Restaurants across the Palmetto State are featuring fan favorites and top notch new menu items alike for Restaurant Week South Carolina, which officially kicks off Jan. 12.

But don't let the name confuse you -- Restaurant Week actually lasts 11 days, ending on Jan. 22, to allow everyone ample time to visit participating restaurants.

Tickets are not required to attend any Restaurant Week restaurant, though organizers encourage anyone interested in dining to book a reservation.

The following York County restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week:

Reservations to participating restaurants can be made online.

