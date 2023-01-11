x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Restaurant Week South Carolina kicks off Thursday. Here's which York County restaurants are participating

The statewide celebration runs from Jan. 12 through Jan. 22.

More Videos

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Restaurants across the Palmetto State are featuring fan favorites and top notch new menu items alike for Restaurant Week South Carolina, which officially kicks off Jan. 12.

But don't let the name confuse you -- Restaurant Week actually lasts 11 days, ending on Jan. 22, to allow everyone ample time to visit participating restaurants. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

Tickets are not required to attend any Restaurant Week restaurant, though organizers encourage anyone interested in dining to book a reservation. 

The following York County restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week: 

Reservations to participating restaurants can be made online. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

⏯ Subscribe to WCNC Charlotte on YouTube to be notified of new videos  

Before You Leave, Check This Out