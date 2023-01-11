'This is our only option' | Your Mom's Donuts closing next month

The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another popular Charlotte business is shutting down.

Your Mom's Donuts announced on Instagram that they're closing on Feb. 5. The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support.

"10 years ago, right about now, my world came crashing down. It was the beginning of the end of my little farm and I had no idea what was next, it was absolutely terrifying.



What grew from the ashes was this little donut shop, and even after what comes next, I will forever be grateful for this chapter of my life.



With that said, February 5th will be our last day. I am sitting in that same terrified place, but after the last nearly 3 years this is our only option. Over the next 4 weeks we’ll do our best to make your favorites one last time. I am so grateful for every one of you, every time you chose this little donut shop.



We’ll just miss 10 years by a few short months. In food and bev, I’m pretty sure that’s several lifetimes."

Your Mom's Donuts has a location in Matthews and another at the Park Road shopping center.

