These women are heating up the kitchen as EATBLKCLT comes to an end

EATBLKCLT is a week-long celebration of the Charlotte metro area's Black-owned restaurants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in the mood for a unique variety, make sure you stop by the G.R.I.T.S food truck with Chef Jo.

“G.R.I.T.S is an acronym for Girls Raised in the South," owner Jorieka Downey said.

Downey said it’s the best thing you’ll put in your mouth.

“We offer a southern fusion with Caribbean creole Spanish and African cuisines," Downey said.

The Turkey leg, pimento cheese mac and cheese and lemon pepper collard greens are also must grabs.

“Access to all of those cuisines in one restaurant, I think is a niche that G.R.I.T.S bring," Downey said.

It’s Chef Jo’s first event with her new food truck after years of catering.

In exchange of food she is also hoping to leave her a mark on other women by showing them they can do whatever they put their minds to.

“Any Black women out there especially single mothers you can do whatever you want to do if you have the will and the determination the sky is not the limit you can go as far as your dreams can go," Downey said.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Chloria Chandler, the Vice President over at Bobbee O’s BBQ, said their niche is all in the sauce.

“It’s really all in the sauce, we have the best sauce and the best barbeque," Bobbee O’s BBQ VP Chloria Chandler said.

Their soul food, brisket and pull pork are some of their best gets.

These are just two women whipping up some of the best of the best this Eat Black Charlotte week.

The first of its kind week-long event is to give black-owned businesses exposure that it deserves.

“It’s definitely a good cause and some good food so you can’t lose with that," Chandler said.

A small step these Black business owners hope leads towards more change, visibility and support.

“It is definitely good for us as a community to patronize small Black-owned businesses just to help us grow our businesses to bring in more revenue and to just put us in the playing field with all the other businesses," Downey said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts