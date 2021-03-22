Alternative baseball club looking for new members to expand program in North Carolina

Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four and wanted to create an outlet for those facing similar challenges through baseball.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Alternative Baseball Organization is searching for adults and teens 15 and up with autism and other disabilities to form teams in Cabarrus County, Iredell County and the Catawba Valley.

Taylor Duncan, a 25-year-old from Georgia, started the program in 2016.

Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four and wanted to create an outlet for those facing similar challenges through baseball.

To date, the Alternative Baseball team has formed nearly 33 teams across 80 states.

In 2019, the organization was commemorated as a Community Hero at an Atlanta Braves game and has been featured on ESPN's BASEBALL TONIGHT and NBC's Weekday TODAY Show.

Duncan said the new team throughout Cabarrus County, Iredell County and the Catawba Valley will allow players to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond through authentic experiences.

All players need is the will to play. The league will teach everything else.

“There just isn’t all that much out there for them after they graduate high school and so that’s why we're just doing what we’re doing fulfilling that nitch and bringing alternative baseball to these different areas," Alternative Baseball Team founder, Taylor Duncan said.

Due to the pandemic, recruitment is happening virtually.

Anyone looking to get involved as a volunteer or player for the Summer/Fall 2021 season should visit www.alternativebaseball.org