Baseball organization for underserved youth gets a boost from the community

The Famous Toastery Uptown owner donating thousands of dollars to the Carolina Metro Reds non-profit as a way to give back this Black History Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By giving back to the community this Black History Month you will help the next generations that follow create their own history.

A generous donation from the owner of Famous Toastery in Uptown to the Carolina Metro Reds, a baseball organization for underserved kids, is hoping to serve as an example.

Justin Griffith, a former Atlanta Falcons NFL player, and now owner of Famous Toastery Uptown said he is committed to seeing kids involved with the Carolina Metro Reds succeed beyond the sport.

“I was asked to check this place out by a former Panther here and upon going out there I had the opportunity to watch these kids learn about baseball and learn to read," Griffith said.

The Carolina Metro Reds say 90% of the kids in their program go on to college. That alone inspired Griffith to step in and donate thousands of dollars to the program to help push the needle forward.

“We want to give back to these kids because at the end of the day we’re trying to bring up a generation who can go on and take the torch and keep running so it's important for us to do that," Griffith said.

This Black History Month, Griffith and Famous Toastery Uptown is just one business giving support to communities. CMR, in the West Charlotte neighborhood where kids are not entitled to the same funds as other communities, is also giving back.

“In order for us to level the playing field as Coach Madden would say we have to give back," Griffith said.

Griffith said he is encouraging business owners who may not have the extra funds to at least donate their time to help make an impact.

“You have to teach them the game, give back your time, take an opportunity to go to the reading program and read to the kids, give back your time, give back the talents you have to help a generation so this generation can help the next generation," he said.

