Carolinas Metro Reds hosts Future of Baseball weekend

Carolinas Metro Reds is a nonprofit in west Charlotte that makes baseball affordable for underserved and disadvantaged youth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Youth baseball players and high school players were invited to Tuckaseegee Dream Fileds for a day of baseball.

The Future of Baseball weekend included an HBCU camp, a youth clinic, and life skills dinner banquet.

WCNC Charlotte's Ruby Durham was the emcee for the banquet.

Carolinas Metro Reds makes baseball affordable for underserved and disadvantaged children from ages 4 to 18. But the program also has tutoring and literacy workshops, as well as ACT and SAT study sessions.

The results speak for themselves.

"Nine out of 10 kids that come through our program at least start higher-level education after high school," said former Major League Baseball player Morris Madden. He founded the organization 10 years ago.

The Metro Reds play at Tuckaseegee Dream Fields in west Charlotte. Currently, 200 children are involved in the organization.