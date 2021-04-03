x
Heartwarming

Community buys coffee in honor of fallen Mooresville K-9 Officer

The earnings from Clutch Coffee's two Mooresville locations will go directly to Sheldon's K9s, which was created in memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The family of Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon and Clutch Coffee held a fundraiser Wednesday for Sheldon's K9s, the nonprofit formed in honor of the fallen officer.

The event, held at Clutch Coffee's two Mooresville locations, was scheduled on what would have been Officer Sheldon's 34th birthday.

Officer Sheldon was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 4, 2019.

All of Clutch Coffee's sales Wednesday went directly to Sheldon's K9s, which pays medical bills for retired K-9s and buys life-saving K-9 equipment for local departments.

Officer Sheldon's brother, Carson Ledford, said his family was thankful for the large turnout.

"For us, that's all we could want as a family," Ledford said. "For people to love him as much as we loved him and to still care about him and to show up, quite literally in this case."

