Community buys coffee in honor of fallen Mooresville K-9 Officer

The earnings from Clutch Coffee's two Mooresville locations will go directly to Sheldon's K9s, which was created in memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The family of Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon and Clutch Coffee held a fundraiser Wednesday for Sheldon's K9s, the nonprofit formed in honor of the fallen officer.

The event, held at Clutch Coffee's two Mooresville locations, was scheduled on what would have been Officer Sheldon's 34th birthday.

Officer Sheldon was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 4, 2019.

Today is fallen Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon’s birthday. At 5:30 pm @wcnc, we speak to Officer Sheldon’s brother and Clutch Coffee about how the community is coming together to honor his legacy. pic.twitter.com/5wlRI8oARP — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) March 4, 2021

All of Clutch Coffee's sales Wednesday went directly to Sheldon's K9s, which pays medical bills for retired K-9s and buys life-saving K-9 equipment for local departments.

Officer Sheldon's brother, Carson Ledford, said his family was thankful for the large turnout.