MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A sad day for the Mooresville community as they continue to mourn the loss of Officer Jordan Sheldon one year after his death.

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty late back on May 4, 2019. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said in a news conference Sunday. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."

Police report Sheldon was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"We're hurt, we're sad," Chief Williams stated. "It's a roller coaster of emotions that we're dealing with this morning."

Photos: Remembering Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

RELATED: Nonprofit donates Scripture-inscribed dog tags to Mooresville PD to honor fallen Officer Jordan Sheldon

RELATED: 'We're hurt, we're sad' | Mooresville community mourning the loss of K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Yovany Aldana, fled the scene following the shooting but was later located in a nearby apartment.

Mooresville Police said Aldana was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment.

Both Chief Williams and Mooresville Mayor, Miles Atkins, asked the community to stand with the officers who are still on the streets.

"They're hurting, and what I'm asking from the community is their support," Chief Williams said. "I want you to engulf our officers this week. They need to know you care."

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Mooresville Police interim chief accepts job permanently

RELATED: Mooresville police captain dismissed, had encouraged investigation into officer's death

RELATED: Mooresville police chief resigns effective immediately

RELATED: Exclusive: Internal review reveals Mooresville police officers feared for their safety