CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sweet Potato has finally found her forever home after a few months at the Charlotte Humane Society.

According to the Humane Society of Charlotte, the disabled pup, Sweet Potato, has very limited use of her back legs due to a spine injury. Because of this injury, Sweet Potato now romps around in her very own custom wheelchair.

The humane society said Sweet Potato's infectious smile and energy is contagious -- which clearly led her to the perfect adopter.

Sweet Potato received her new 'wheels' back in August and has been on the move ever since!

"We owe a huge thank you to Gunnar's wheels! Sweet Potato got her wheels and they're pink! Our sweet girl tried on her chair this morning and took off right away! A little more practice and she'll be cruising like a pro," the humane society wrote on Facebook.

About a month after receiving her new wheelchair, Sweet Potato was adopted! Good luck in your new home!

