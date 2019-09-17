CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sweet Potato has finally found her forever home after a few months at the Charlotte Humane Society.
According to the Humane Society of Charlotte, the disabled pup, Sweet Potato, has very limited use of her back legs due to a spine injury. Because of this injury, Sweet Potato now romps around in her very own custom wheelchair.
The humane society said Sweet Potato's infectious smile and energy is contagious -- which clearly led her to the perfect adopter.
Sweet Potato received her new 'wheels' back in August and has been on the move ever since!
"We owe a huge thank you to Gunnar's wheels! Sweet Potato got her wheels and they're pink! Our sweet girl tried on her chair this morning and took off right away! A little more practice and she'll be cruising like a pro," the humane society wrote on Facebook.
About a month after receiving her new wheelchair, Sweet Potato was adopted! Good luck in your new home!
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC
- Colin Kaepernick Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek undergoing chemotherapy again after setback in cancer battle
- 'There's a young kid laying dead on my lawn' | 3 masked teens killed in shootout with homeowner
- High school cheerleaders on probation for holding MAGA sign at football game
- 1 person rushed to hospital after train hits ATV on light rail in South End