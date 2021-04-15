'It was an amazing surprise' | How a simple front porch haircut raised more than $30K for Huntersville soup kitchen

A simple front porch haircut quickly turned into much more than that when 1,600 people watching live donated more than $33,000 for charity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than a year, many of us have felt the hard times. But during the tough days, we've been reminded of the good that's right here in our communities.

For the past eight months, crops aren't the only things that have been growing on Danny Phillips' farm.

"My hair hadn't been that long since I was a teenager," Phillips reminisced.

Phillips said everyone in his life had been on him to get a haircut.

"Everybody I know was giving me a hard time," he said.

Finally, he knew it was time. And that's when Kristen Hampton of "Good News" entered the picture.

"I said let me cut your hair," Hampton said.

Hampton had been pestering him for months.

"And he said absolutely not," Hampton joked.

But she finally got him to come around.

You could call it a front porch plucking, Kristen clipping and buzzing his hair, live on Facebook. But only on one condition.

"I just wanted to raise money for a good cause," Phillips said

The two said they set out to raise at least a couple hundred dollars, maybe even a few thousand if they got lucky. All of the money they would raise would go to Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen in Huntersville.

But when Hampton was done cutting and looked at her phone, she couldn't believe it.

"We raised $11,000," Hampton said.

Both of them were stunned.

"When she showed me that, literally I had a tear in my eye," Phillips said.

And so did the soup kitchen when they found out. $11,000 grew to more than $33,000, helping to feed many who've fallen on hard times.

"In the Lake Norman area, it's more affluent and you don't think about the people who are sitting down and don't have food on their table," Cindy Deutsch of Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen said.

The money raised will pay for the food and services given out daily, for the next two months.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Deutsch exclaimed.

But this duo will tell you, it was just a front porch haircut.

"It still shocks me," Phillips said.

Thanks to 1,600 strangers who watched it live, it turned into so much more.

"That's 1,600 examples of when people say that this world is so awful right now. 1,600 examples and $33,000 to prove that it's absolutely not," Hampton said.

Oh, and Phillips said he's happy with the haircut.