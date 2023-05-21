'It was very humbling' | Surprise party thrown for Panthers super fan after his last radiation treatment

A group of elite super fans of the Carolina Panthers gathered to support one of their own with a "Keep Pounding" theme party.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trey McBride walked into the Charlotte Beer Garden Sunday afternoon for the second surprise in three days.

"When they rang the bell when radiation was over Friday morning, she had about 20 friends there to surprise me when I walked out," McBride said of his wife's planning. "This was supposed to be for a little kid and I guess I'm a little kid."

McBride, who had been undergoing radiation treatment for throat cancer for the last two months, said he thought of late Panthers player, Sam Mills, as inspiration.

The father from Seneca, South Carolina said, "The Panthers mantra, 'Keep pounding, as Sam Wells said when he was going through cancer. He said, 'You know, I'm a fighter.' So I will keep pounding, so we all did that."

He said being part of the Elite Super Fans for the Carolina Panthers has given him great friends and a second family.

Organizer, Dee Jay, has a custom logo business, Fan Cave Customs. He said patches will be sold that say "#PapaTreyStrong" for $10 to help raise money for McBride's medical bills.