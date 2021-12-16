A Costco in Durham printed its bulkiest receipt ever: Over $103,000, and the purchase will benefit families in need over winter break.

DURHAM, N.C. — A Costco in Durham, North Carolina, recently saw one of its most expensive shopping trips ever — $103,079.70 — and it's for a good cause.

Every item in the massive order was bought with donated funds and will provide low-income students with food during the two-week winter break.

The Bull City Foodraiser was started by teacher Turquoise Parker in 2015 when she discovered many of her students were experiencing food insecurity during the holidays.

"It started with one family who sent me a text message in 2015," Parker told WRAL.

She realized, if one family needed support, so would many others. Parker sent a group message out to everyone she knew who could help, including T. Greg Doucette, an attorney in the Durham area.

The Foodraiser has grown bigger each year with the help of Doucette, who is in charge of fundraising. He orchestrated the massive Costco haul that benefited over 5,000 kids in Durham.

**BREAKING**: We have confirmation this is the single largest transaction ever at this particular Costco location 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Vtou9WsRY — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) December 8, 2021

Doucette kept track of donations with a Twitter thread that culminated in the big purchase. More than 60 volunteers, including business leaders and students, helped pack boxes, load trucks and deliver meals to families.

"We must take care of each other. We are called to serve," Parker said, explaining her motivation for the food drive.

"It's been awesome for me to kind of ride shotgun on this with her and see what it's become," Doucette told Today.

