Rack Room Shoes donates 800 new shoes to Charlotte children in need

In partnership with the McCrorey YMCA the donation was part of the Rack Room Shoes Gives program, Rack Room Shoes’ ongoing community service initiative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rack Room Shoes donated 800 pairs of new shoes to women and children in need in the Charlotte community.

“Social responsibility is one of the most important pillars of our company. We believe new footwear has the power to enhance self-esteem and provide dignity and hope to those who need it the most,” Mark Lardie, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes, said.

The shoes will primarily go to students in need who are experiencing homelessness and were identified by the principals from Hornets Nest Elementary School and Ranson Middle School.