Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause

The Sweet Repeat Thrift Store sells secondhand goods, while a charitable foundation makes sure local needs are met.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more.

Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat Charitable Foundation, and its amazing thrift store. When you ask what they sell, the response is simple: everything.

And that’s the truth; the Sweet Repeat Thrift Store is a perfectly organized and cozy collection of just about anything you could shop for. That includes women’s, men’s, and children’s clothes - all color-coordinated, tagged, and organized like the top stores in the mall.

If you need furniture, they have great bargains on every piece. Looking for some very nice jewelry? It’s there and it’s inexpensive. The holiday season is here and the Sweet Repeat Christmas collection is quite impressive, with big discounts on it all.

The Sweet Repeat family includes about 72 volunteers and 4 part-time employees. All items sold are donated by generous people in and around the Lake Wylie and Charlotte area. They are open for sales two days per week, six hours each day.

Since 2008, Sweet Repeat has raised and distributed more than $1.4 million to local organizations. This year, a record $215,000 in profit was generated. Of these monies, $15,000 went to three $5,000 scholarships for Clover High School seniors, and the balance of $200,000 will be distributed at their Celebration of Charitable Giving.

The celebration is on Thursday, October 13, from 4-6 p.m. at the River Hills Country Club in Lake Wylie. This will bring Sweet Repeat’s total distribution to more than $1.2 million.

You’ll find Sweet Repeat at 4082 Highway 49, Lake Wylie SC 2910. Their phone number is 803-831-0722.