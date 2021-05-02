YouDay: Escaping our shadows

Coach LaMonte relates to how our thoughts can trap us, and how to escape them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever worried about something so much that you could not eat or even sleep? I know I have.

There’s a familiar quote by an unknown author which says "Worry often gives small things a big shadow, but if you keep your face towards the sunshine, you will never notice the shadows.” I love this quote because worry produces a consuming thought pattern that keeps you bound under a dark cloud. That dark cloud constantly drips with the fears of what might happen. I can say that I have been guilty of this.

As long as you stand under this cloud of despair you will always focus on the shadows of what if. These what if's will entangle your mind and contaminate your heart while keeping you in a cycle of fear. I want to encourage you to keep your face set towards the sunshine looking for the possibilities of positive outcomes always. Let’s not waste time fighting the shadows.