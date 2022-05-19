YouDay: We all can make a difference

Even if it's just one person, Coach LaMonte says doing what we can to help is always worth it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One morning, a man was walking along the beach when he noticed a young boy picking something off the sand and throwing it into the sea. The man realized the child was throwing stranded starfishes back into the water.

Approaching the boy, the man asked what he was doing. The boy replied “The starfish will die if they’re still on the shore when the sun rises." Perplexed, the man said “That’s pointless! There are countless miles of beach and thousands of starfish. It doesn’t matter how many you return to the water, you can’t make a difference.”

Unfazed, the boy bent down, picked up another starfish, and tossed it into the sea.

“It matters to this one,” he said.

It's true we probably can't save everyone, but if you help just one, we can all make a difference.