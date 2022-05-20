YouDay: Who is holding your ladder?

Coach LaMonte says you need someone to keep you balanced in life.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I learned a long time ago that the higher I had to climb on a ladder it was wise to have someone on the bottom to steady the ladder so that I wouldn't lose my balance.

A ladder has steps to help you reach what is unreachable. With this in mind, who is the person in your holding your life ladder? I have determined that we need others to help us get some jobs done.

We were never called to go through life alone, facing battles by ourselves. Some are sent to hold us up as we climb to places we have never been before.

Your life ladder is stretching you towards a new level, but you must be willing to trust others to hold you steady.