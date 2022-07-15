'Young Icons' working to empower Charlotte's youth through music

Campers get to partner with professionals, like Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton, who can help drive their young dreams into reality.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grindhaus Studios is known as a place where recording artists thrive, creating their own music. It's also where Jason Jones' vision to create a camp for kids and immerse them into the music industry came true.

He created 'Young Icons,' a free, nonprofit program empowering Charlotte’s youth through music and tech training.

“Even today In 2022, kids still don’t have access to make original music, produce their own music, write songs," Jones said. "We want to teach kids how to make music in its simplest form and scale it up to making hit records."

Campers get to partner with professionals, like Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton, who can help drive their young dreams into reality.

"I specifically brought in artists as camp coaches," Jones explained. "These are real artists, real musicians and they know music and production like nobody else I know. Not to mention we were able to bring in Anthony Hamilton; he is able to work with them in a unique way and have deep conversations about his career."

The hope is to get the campers comfortable in the music industry.

"I am Kari and I am a singer, songwriter, actress you name it," Kari Whitcle, a student at Northwest School of the Arts, said.

This year, a partnership with the Charlotte Area Fund provided campers with a scholarship. The scholarship allowed campers to receive transportation, food and more in order to enhance their overall experience.

For Kari, that kind of helping hand is music to her ears.

"It opens a lot of doors for me to record songs to do what I love so I can get noticed and do big things in my life, it’s a good start for me," she said.

The camp is opening doors for kids who might not get that chance otherwise. Kids with a song in their hearts, and the ambition to hit the high notes!