Autobell giving away free car washes to US military on Veterans Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash announced it will offer free washes to all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day to thank them for their service.

U.S. military members will receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash or an equivalent credit on Friday, Nov. 11. The free car wash will be honored at all Autobell locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. No coupon or ID is required to receive the discounted wash.

“This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”

Autobell is one of several chains offering deals and discounts to military personnel on Veterans Day. Target recently brought back its military discount, and Mac's Hospitality Group, the owners of Mac's Speed Shop and Southbound, will offer free meals to veterans on Veterans Day.