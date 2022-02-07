First all-Black judging panel on Food Network's 'Chopped' features Charlotte chef

The season will premiere on Food Network on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. EST.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef has been added to the Food Network's first all-Black judging panel on 'Chopped'.

Lisa Brooks told WCNC Charlotte she has been cooking her whole life. Even though she was taught by her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Brooks was unaware of her talent.

"I didn't really realize that was a special gift. I just was always having friends over even in college, and, you know, for Sunday dinners, etc.," Brooks said.

It was not until the stress of corporate America pushed Brooks to step out on faith and tackle cooking and catering as a business.

"In 2010, at the age of 40, I left that six-figure job, went to culinary school, and never looked back started heart and soul personal chef service, and really specialized in personal meal prep for clients," Brooks said. "And then now it's really turned into a private dinner party catering business."

As far as working with other Black chefs and being a part of history on Food Network, Brooks said she had no idea that all of the judges and competitors were Black.

"I didn't even realize that was the first time ever that that has done that," she said. "So I didn't even know until I was in it that it was a historic thing. But the chefs were amazing. We're all friends."

The season will premiere on Food Network on Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. EST.

Embracing purpose

Brooks always believed that her love for cooking would take her to great heights. She told WCNC Charlotte she knew at some point she would be on television because she believed that there was a purpose in what she is doing.

Since starting her catering business, Brooks has mentored tons of Black female chefs and for the past several years heads a team of 10 Black female chefs.

"I knew I would be on television at some point. Because I knew there was a purpose to what I'm doing. I'm mentoring a ton of black female chefs. Over the last several years, my team in Charlotte now is 10 black female chefs, and I mentor and train chefs all over the country," Brooks said to WCNC Charlotte.

While this is definitely an achievement for Brooks, one of the biggest achievements for Brooks is not becoming a judge on Food Network's "Chopped," but upholding the legacy provided by her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, all of whom are now dead.

"To be featured on a national stage like this, particularly at Black History Month, it was just it's kind of a combination of everything I've done up until this point and my purpose, which is to just preserve the legacy," Brooks said. "Yeah, my mother and grandmother, great-grandmother are gone. And so, you know, I feel a burden or responsibility to carry on that legacy and carry on the Southern cooking traditions and to not let that art form get lost. And so it's just an honor, obviously to be included. but it also feels like I'm stepping even further into my purpose."

Giving it "Heart and Soul"

In anything we deeply care about or share a deep passion, we are always pushed to give our heart and soul and that is exactly what Brooks is doing with Heart and Soul Personal Chef Service.

As a premier service in Charlotte, Brooks said Heart and Soul Personal Chef Service is the largest Black-owned personal chef service in the country and consists of all Black female chefs.

With a focus on low country cuisines, Heart and Soul Personal Chef Service believes in providing customers with an amazing elegant experience.

"It's all about an experience. It's all about fellowship, a feeling of inclusion, acceptance, and joy of feasting together, which is the name of my cookbook, 'Joy of the feast,'" Brooks explained. "It's all about feeling that sense of joy and happiness that, you know, maybe sparks memories of when you feed it with your family, and you feed it with your friends and there are no worries, life is easy."

In an effort to celebrate Brooks, the group is set to host a virtual watch party on Twitter watch party on Feb. 15 and they are also doing a pop-up dinner on Feb 26.

The pop-up dinner will give people in the Charlotte area the opportunity to experience cuisines and a nine-course tasting menu.

"People here in Charlotte locally can experience if they haven't yet they can experience our cuisine and a nine-course tasting menu and that's going to be Feb. 26," Brooks said.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets should click here.

