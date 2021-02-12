The Save Siloam School project is almost to its goal of $1 million to restore it at the Charlotte Museum of History. Here's how you can help.

After restoration, the Siloam School will be used for programs and school exhibits for grades K-12. Students will learn school history, racial justice and equity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you dig deep into Charlotte’s History you will find its blueprint is made up of many historical sites that have since been torn down.

“Especially African American historic places," Charlotte Museum of History Board Chair Dee Dixon said.

For example, the Good Samaritan Hospital opened in 1891 to serve as a place for Black doctors and nurses to practice medicine in Charlotte.

It was located where Bank of America now stands.

During the 1940s, Hotel Alexander in the Second Ward was the only hotel that serves Blacks. It was located on McDowell Street but was demolished to make room for more modern buildings.

One piece of history that is still holding its bearings is Charlotte’s Siloam School.

“This all started in the 1920s during the Jim Crow era when African Americans were faced with so many trials and tribulations but they wanted to provide an education for their children," Dixon said.

The one-room building sits off of Mallard Creek Church Road.

It housed students in different grades and was also home to enslaved people who lived in worked in the area.

Today it's deteriorating, but a community fundraiser is in the works to move the school to the Charlotte’s Museum of History campus for generations to come.

“We’ve raised over $660,000 of our goal of one million to move this school and make it a reality here on the campus of the Charlotte Museum of history," Dixon said.

Once the school is restored it will serve as a place for students in grades K through 12 to learn about racial justice and equity through programs and exhibits.

“Our young school children can attend the schoolhouse can once its been restored to learn about our history, about Black history," Dixon said.

Here's how you can help save the Siloam School:

Donate online at charlottemuseum.org/siloam

Send donations to: Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive Charlotte, NC 28215

