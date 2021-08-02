Atrium Health’s President and CEO recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in health care

Woods has been recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in healthcare.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Today we are honoring Gene Woods, the President and CEO of Atrium Health.

Woods leads a team of more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at hospitals and care locations in four states. During his tenure, Atrium has been recognized as one of the best employers for diversity.

