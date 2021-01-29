Black History Month events in the Carolinas this year

While COVID-19 has prevented large gatherings, there are still many events going on to honor Black History Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Below is a list of events happening in the Carolinas to celebrate Black History Month.

MONDAY, FEB. 1

Recognizing 60th anniversary of the Friendship 9; 6-7 p.m.; Kicking off Black History Month and recognizing the 60th anniversary of the Friendship 9 is a virtual event the evening of Feb. 1. There will be a conversation between Claudia Smith Brinson, author of “Stories of Struggle: The Clash over Civil Rights in South Carolina,” and Friendship Nine organizer Tom Gaither, moderated by Professor Adolphus Belk, Jr. This event is sponsored by the York County Library, Freedom Walkway Committee, Historic Rock Hill, Rock Hill Community Relations Council, and USC Press. Visit https://www.historicrockhill.com/upcoming-events to register.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library event: Equity Impact Circle; 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Join us for a weekly discussion series hosted by the Community Building Initiative. This five-week series will be guided discussions around topics of equity and inclusion. Registration required. To express interest in this series, please fill out this application form. You will be contacted with additional details.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library event: Story Explorers: Rocket Like Mae Jemison (A Black History Month Program); 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Age 5-11 - Kids ages 5 to 11 are invited to this special Black History Month literacy program celebrating Mae Jemison.

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

Historic Rock Hill event: Genealogy and oral history workshop; 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 258 E White St Rock Hill, SC or virtually; On Feb. 9, there will be a Genealogy and Oral History Workshop. The event can be accessed virtually or in person. Register at cityofrockhill.com/historic.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library event: Equity Impact Circle; 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Adults - Join us for a weekly discussion series hosted by the Community Building Initiative. This five-week series will be guided discussions around topics of equity and inclusion.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

Johnson C. Smith University event: Racial & health pandemic and what’s next for the Black community; 5:30 - 7 p.m.; Dr. Terza Lima-Neves, Johnson C. Smith University political science professor, will do a program on February 15th from 5:30 - 7 p.m. featuring three guest speakers (1 JCSU alum, 2 scholars/experts). The program will focus on the racial and health pandemic and what’s next for the Black community in the post-Trump era.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library event: I can Celebrate National African American Read-In; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Age 3-11 - The National African American Read-In is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. Join us as we celebrate this event with a virtual read-in featuring local authors, and students from Westerly Hills Academy.

Iredell County Public Library event: Dancing Stories Workshop; 4 - 5 p.m.; Storyteller and performance artist April C. Turner presents a live professional development session for parents and educators. Experience Dancing Stories like never before and learn how you can incorporate West African culture into your child's learning. More information about April C. Turner can be found on her website, Life As Art Productions. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Registration required through Iredell County Public Library website.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library event: ImaginOn Family Storytime: Black History; 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Age 0-5 - This program will be provided by ImaginOn library staff. Bring your whole family out to enjoy stories, songs, and movement activities that support early literacy skill development and help foster a love of books and reading in your child. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate.

Johnson C. Smith University Office of Alumni Relations event: Bantaba Breakthrough with April C. Turner; 7 p.m.; Bantaba Breakthrough uses traditional West African dance principles as a system for whole wellness – integrating mind, body, spirt and culture to achieve wellness of the individual and as an extension, the community.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Esports and Gaming in the Black Community; 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; Age 12-18; Registration required - Do you love gaming, and would you like to know more about playing competitively? Connect and learn how can get involved in esports. Meet the founders, Dr. Lawson Williams and Professor Cash, of the 1st HBCU Esports and Gaming program at Johnson C. Smith University. Plus, meet local entrepreneur Rick Suarez, who took his love of sports to create Stay Plugged IN, a virtual gaming company.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library event: Story Explorers: Jazz Stories (A Black History Month Program); 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Age 5-11; Registration required - Kids ages 5 to 11 are invited to this special Black History Month literacy program focusing on jazz! Together, we’ll discuss several jazz-themed books, listen to two stories, and play a fun trivia game. This virtual program will be provided by Myers Park Library staff and will take place using the Zoom platform.

SUNDAY, FEB. 21