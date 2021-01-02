Black History Month: Daniel J. Sanders

Sanders is the former president of Biddle University, now known as Johnson C. Smith University.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month, WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Monday, we're honoring Daniel J. Sanders. He's the former president of Biddle University, now known as Johnson C. Smith University.

Sanders was the first African-American president of a four-year college in the southern United States.

He served as president for 17 years and also published a Presbyterian newspaper for African-Americans.