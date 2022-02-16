Iconic Uptown Charlotte mural helps to highlight the Black experience of the past and present

Artist 'Dammit Wesley' said he created the mural "Strange Fruit" to encourage a deeper dialogue for those admiring the artwork.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When your passion for art pays off, that's when artist 'Dammit Wesley' said he knew he was doing something right. For the past 15 years, he's worked as a professional artist working to illustrate the crossing of African American history and commerce.

“For me being a Black man in America it’s terrifying, but also extremely exciting," Wesley said.

One of his most iconic murals can be found at Spirit Square near the corner of North Tryon and East 7th Streets in Uptown. The mural named "Strange Fruit" is a nod to the words from the songs by Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. And similar to the songs is the common misunderstanding of the violent lynchings both of these art forms highlight.

“I think when people finally hear that message they internalize it and they have to have that dialogue with themselves and it can be a bit overwhelming," Wesley said.

But when his artwork leads to one or many power conversations, Wesley said it feels somewhat like mission accomplished.

“I hope whatever I do today continues to create a highway for many other artists like me to tell their stories," Wesley said.

Wesley is also among many other artists involved in BlkMrktClt one of the few Black-owned art galleries in the city.