Lake Norman holiday season begins with Christmas in Davidson celebration

A holiday tradition since 1988, Christmas in Davidson kicks off the holidays in the Lake Norman area with family fun, shopping and community service.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Christmas in Davidson kicks off Thursday, Dec. 1, and the signature holiday event gives the Davidson community an opportunity to spread holiday cheer by making a difference for others.

"Christmas in Davidson is really one of the signature events that we do here in the town of Davidson," an organizer said. "Davidson is such a small town and we have such a unique and local charm. The fact that Christmas in Davidson really celebrates that it's all about our local business community."

Christmas in Davidson has been an annual event since 1988. This year's event runs through Saturday, Dec. 3, and includes trolley rides holiday shopping and specialty shops you'll only find in Davidson. The event runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly.

The Rotary Club of Lake Norman-Huntersville's Giving Tree Village gives people the opportunity to select a tree from their favorite nonprofit and make donations to the cause.

"It's a perfect opportunity for all these charities to just come together and learn more about each other," a supporter of PFLAG Charlotte said.

From shelter animals to LGBTQ rights and supporting those facing addiction and other health issues, the village brings awareness to many charities and causes in the Carolinas.

"My brother's Robert and he was a senior at UNC Charlotte," one woman said. "He was a mechanical engineering and physics double major. He just had the biggest heart. Robert passed away in 2015. My family and I decided to sponsor a tree through my mom's business, it's a way to remember them and also put a face to the issue."

The Giving Tree Village's popularity grew so much that Christmas in Davidson organizers expanded its space this year.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts