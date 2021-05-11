Worried your Christmas tree will die? This simple tip will keep it fresh through the holidays

Christmas is right around the corner and families are already looking for the perfect tree, and like everything else, it's going to cost more this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas is just 50 days away and a lot of families are already picking out their Christmas trees, but just like everything else this holiday season, there could be some supply issues.

Fires in the Pacific Northwest have created a national shortage and with demand expected to be higher this year than last, prices will likely go up here in North Carolina and South Carolina. The North Carolina High Country is one of the biggest producers of Christmas trees in the Southeast, with Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Jackson and Watauga counties leading the state in tree production.

Dee Clark from C&G Nursery in Avery County says if you're worried about buying your tree too early, don't. Christmas trees, if taken care of, can last through New Year's.

"If you take care of it properly, it will last from now through Christmas," Clark said. "When I say take care of it, I mean make a fresh cut, put it in a stand that will hold water and make sure your tree stand never runs out of water. It's as simple as that."

Clark said C&G isn't experiencing a shortage of trees, but some of their other popular items, like holiday wreaths, could be tougher to get.

"There are some supply issues with the wires we put greenery on to make wreaths," Clark said. "For the most part, we've overcome those issues and are using some different techniques to make it work with what we have."

Supply chain issues have led to a price increase for supplies, so customers should prepare for a slightly more expensive Christmas tree this year, Clark said. The good news is it's not expected to be a substantial increase.

If you're shopping for an artificial tree, you'll also need to prepare to pay more. The American Christmas Tree Association said some sellers have already increased prices by at least 20% to make up for the short supply this season.

