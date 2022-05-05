x
Holidays

Cinco de Mayo deals in Charlotte

Restaurants and bars across the Charlotte area will be offering discounts and deals in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and what better way to celebrate than with a great deal on traditional Mexican food? 

Several Charlotte-area restaurants will offer discounts and menu specials all day long as part of their celebrations. Charlotte on the Cheap has compiled a complete list of deals for customers looking to celebrate without breaking the bank. 

Here are some of our favorite deals you can find in Charlotte:

  • On the Border: $5 Grande House 'Rita
  • Chuy's: Get $2 off grande house margaritas, $1 tequila floaters and $5 queso appetizers. 
  • Fiesta Mexicana Concord: Get a free t-shirt if you spend $35. Jumbo house margaritas are only $6 while small house 'ritas are $4.

Click here for a complete list of deals and Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Charlotte area. 

