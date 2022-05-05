Cinco de Mayo deals in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and what better way to celebrate than with a great deal on traditional Mexican food?
Several Charlotte-area restaurants will offer discounts and menu specials all day long as part of their celebrations. Charlotte on the Cheap has compiled a complete list of deals for customers looking to celebrate without breaking the bank.
Here are some of our favorite deals you can find in Charlotte:
- On the Border: $5 Grande House 'Rita
- Chuy's: Get $2 off grande house margaritas, $1 tequila floaters and $5 queso appetizers.
- Fiesta Mexicana Concord: Get a free t-shirt if you spend $35. Jumbo house margaritas are only $6 while small house 'ritas are $4.
Click here for a complete list of deals and Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Charlotte area.
