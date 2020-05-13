Harrisburg cancels Fourth of July celebration due to COVID-19

Town leaders said they see "no feasible way" to host this year's Independence Day celebration in compliance with state restrictions on large gatherings.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — The Town of Harrisburg announced it has canceled its annual Fourth of July celebration due to COVID-19.

Town leaders said the decision to cancel this year's event, which was scheduled for July 3 and 4, was made because of state restrictions on mass gatherings and to protect the community from coronavirus.

Governor Roy Cooper's multi-phase plan to reopen the state took effect earlier this month and only allows the opening of certain businesses at half capacity. There are two more phases in Cooper's order that must be reached for the potential to allow large public gatherings. In a statement, the town of Harrisburg says they see "no feasible way" to host this year's celebration while remaining in compliance with Cooper's order.

The Town is reviewing options to hold alternative festivities and activities to celebrate Independence Day with the community.