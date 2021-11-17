'Deep regret': This Charlotte restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving for the 1st time in 15 years

Skyland Family Restaurant is well-known for feeding thousands of people at no charge on Thanksgiving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyland Restaurant announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time in over 15 years due to labor shortages and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the Skyland Restaurant, which is located on South Boulevard near Woodlawn, hands out thousands of free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who wants a home-cooked meal in the community. Skyland's owner, Jimmy Kakavitsas, said they handed out over 3,000 boxes complete with turkey and all the trimmings last year.

Skyland will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2005.

"It was a difficult decision; however, the impact of COVID and the labor shortage played a major role in our decision," Skyland Restaurant said in a statement.

