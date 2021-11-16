Hornets, Food Lion team up to donate Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families

The Hornets and Food Lion Feeds partnered for the annual event, providing a free Thanksgiving meal to 1,000 Charlotte families in need this holiday season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion partnered Tuesday to provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in need at Spectrum Center in Uptown.

The giveaway was the 11th annual Cornucopia event. The giveaway starts at 1:30 p.m. with Hornets executives being joined by Food Lion and Coca-Cola executives, as well as volunteers from Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Select Hornets players and executives will be inside the arena packing boxes for families who have meal vouchers.

Food Lion Feeds is donating all the ingredients needed for a hearty Thanksgiving feast: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cut yams, sweet peas, corn, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Coca-Cola is providing a two-liter bottle of Dr. Pepper or Diet Dr. Pepper for every meal. Each kit contains enough food to feed a family of four, which will feed approximately 4,000 people this Thanksgiving.

“We are pleased to return to Spectrum Center for our 11th annual Cornucopia event in partnership with Food Lion and Coca-Cola Consolidated,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “So many Charlotte-area families face uncertainty with regards to access to food. Our hope that we can help take some of that uncertainty away this holiday season, so that families can focus on what matters most – spending quality time with their loved ones.”

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts