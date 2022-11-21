Biden's trip to NC latest in long-running tradition of thanking the troops on Thanksgiving

The Bidens' trip to North Carolina for Thanksgiving with the troops is the latest in a long-running tradition of honoring those who serve during the holidays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a stop in North Carolina Monday for a special Friendsgiving celebration with members of the military and their families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Biden's Thanksgiving tour is just one of the many traditions for presidents during the holidays as they say thanks to those making sacrifices for our country.

With the holidays here, now is the time for presidents to recognize the men and women who have served the country. The holidays can be one of the toughest times of the year for members of the U.S. military as they're away from family and friends.

But presidents have tried to step in and recognize their service. Often, presidents will visit military bases to serve meals and thank servicemembers for what they do. Just last year, the Bidens traveled to Fort Bragg.

Presidents have also been known to surprise the troops and the nation with their holiday stops. Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump all made undisclosed trips to the Middle East for the holidays.

These trips allowed the presidents and their staffs to disconnect from the outside world to take secret missions to Iraq and Afghanistan. Even if they only had time for a short speech and a quick meal before the long flight home, it was their way of saying thank you to those who can't be here for the holidays.

