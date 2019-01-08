The aftermath of a fire in South Carolina is shocking, but how it started may be more surprising.

"I don't know what it'd be like to lose everything," Skip Winters said.

Fire investigators said the root of the massive SC fire was an air conditioning unit on the back of one of the homes.

"The fire was so intense it burned some houses across the street," said Aubrey Jenkins, the Chief of the Columbia Fire Department.

Officials are now warning about hidden fire dangers in your home. The appliance people use to keep their homes cool could pose a fire risk.

In 2016, the National Fire Protection Association revealed that air conditioners cause an average of 20 deaths, 140 injuries and $82 million in property damage each year.

"I woke up from a deep nap to see strange people in my yard and then I look again to see flames shooting up," Nancy Monda said.

Another hidden fire danger: hot windows. Surveillance video shows people trying to put out the fire that was burning around Nancy Monda's house.

"I believe it was the second time they returned one of the firefigters got burned and was like ouch," Monda said.

He looked up and realized Monda's neighbor's window was sending out the hot beam of light and sparked the fire. Safety experts say other potential hazards include your dryer, more specifically the lint compartment, and your dishwasher. Officials say a leaky dishwasher mixed with electrical components could possibly ignite a fire.

"In the unfortunate event that there's a fire in your house you may only have seconds to get out," said Rob Cannon, a spokesperson for the Charlotte Fire Department.

