Life of John Lewis to be celebrated over 6 days of ceremonies

Lewis' family released details of the Celebration of Life ceremonies for the Congressman on Thursday night.

ATLANTA — While the world continues to grapple with the loss of civil rights titan Rep. John Lewis, the work turns to celebrating his life and legacy.

On Thursday night, Lewis' family released details of the Celebration of Life ceremonies for the Congressman that will take place over six days.

The series of events are set to begin on Saturday, July 25 in Lewis' home state of Alabama, and will end with his interment in Atlanta, Lewis' adopted home and the city he helped represent in Congress for decades.

According to family, a military honor guard will accompany Rep. Lewis during all the events, including a final crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. They will also be present while he lies in state first at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, then the U.S. Capitol and finally the Georgia Capitol.

In light of the pandemic, Lewis' family is encouraging the Congressman's many supporters to organize John Lewis Virtual Love Events in their homes to watch the ceremonies, which will be live-streamed on many platforms.

To fully participate, family is encouraging public to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors or in their front yards to commemorate his life. They can also post videos, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Rep. Lewis at #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

Any participants who attend public events will be required to wear masks and to maintain appropriate social distancing at each.

Below is the order of celebrations.

THE BOY FROM TROY

Saturday, July 25

Troy, Alabama and Selma, Alabama





A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”

Trojan Arena, Troy University

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

This ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Participants must obtain a ticket in the parking lot of the arena upon arrival to enter the facility. Due to the needs required to maintain social distancing, only 800 public seats are available. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings





Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Trojan Arena, Troy University

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.





Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.





Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Brown Chapel A.ME. Church

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.





“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”

Sunday, July 26

Selma, Alabama and Montgomery, Alabama





The Final Crossing

Edmund Pettus Bridge

10:00 a.m. CT

The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.





Receiving Ceremony

Alabama State Capitol

2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. CT



Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Alabama State Capitol

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

THE CONSCIENCE OF THE CONGRESS

Washington, D.C.

Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28





Special Ceremony

Rotunda, United States Capitol

Monday, July 27 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.





Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

United States Capitol

Monday, July 27 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Given COVID-19 precautions, Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol for the public viewing, and the public will file past on the East Plaza.

Per the Washington, D.C. Mayor’s order, masks will be required to enter the line, which will begin at the corner of First and East Capitol Streets NE. Social distancing will also be strictly enforced. Given expected high temperatures and the potential for inclement weather, members of the public are encouraged to bring water and umbrellas.

ATLANTA’S SERVANT LEADER

Atlanta, Georgia

Wednesday, July 29





Special Ceremony

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.





Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

A LIFETIME OF SERVICE

Atlanta, Georgia

Thursday, July 30





A Celebration of Life

Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary

11:00 a.m.

Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.





Internment

South-View Cemetery

REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS: